Fall colors are peaking on the shoreline of Borderland lakes, but be aware if you venture out for a look by boat that Voyageurs National Park staff are expected to begin removing hazard markers and navigational buoys on lakes in the park.
Park staff note that weather and other variables play a critical role in determining specific dates for removal, but the beginning of the process is scheduled for Thursday.
In addition, Voyageurs National Park offers another seasonal reminder: Hunting and trapping of any type or manner is prohibited on federal lands and all waters within the boundary of Voyageurs National Park. This includes the removal of animals that have entered the park boundary after being shot outside the park.
Park rangers enforce hunting and trapping laws under federal regulations. These regulations carry a maximum penalty up to $10,000 and/or six months in jail for misdemeanor violations and $20,000 and/or five years in jail with forfeiture of hunting equipment for felony violations.
Park officials remind hunters to know where they are hunting. Maps showing the park boundary are located at informational kiosks throughout the park.