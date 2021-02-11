For week of Feb. 8
Seth C. Nelson. VNP supervisory facility operations specialist, Namakan District:
The good news is, everything is now open in some capacity, the bad news is it is too cold to enjoy it and too cold to work on it. The cold weather will no doubt help our remaining trails ice conditions for grooming operations, so once the temperatures level out a bit we will continue to check ice for the grooming operations, focusing on getting the green trail checked over to Frank's Bay so we can groom the entire green with the big groomer.
The Rainy Lake ice road still ends near Rainy Lake City and the Black Bay trailhead.
The Kab ice roads still goes out to Richie Island and the spur out to Center Reef is open and both are getting a good deal of use even in the cold weather. The ice roads will most likely stay "as is" for the duration of the season.
The big groomer continues to groom the green trail from Ash River to Black Bay and the little groomers haven't been out yet this week due to the cold temps, so the green will be groomed but other trails will not get groomed this week.
We staked the blue trail last week and that is now open but has not yet been groomed.
The pressure ridges are staying put, so that's good but we will continue to monitor.
The ski trails are open but haven't been packed or tracked this week.
Snowshoe trails are open.
The slush that showed up last week has frozen, so looking good there for now.
Snowmobile Trails
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Open
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Open
Ice Roads
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Open to Rainy Lake city and near the black bay ski trailhead
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Open over to Richie island
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - West spur open, East spur Not open
Ski Trails
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open
Snowshoe Trails
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:
- Sledding Hill - Open
- Ice Rink - Open