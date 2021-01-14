If you are planning on snowmobiling in Voyageurs National Park this week, pay special attention to signage, and do not cross any barriers indicating a closed trail.
If you are traveling on the yellow trail be aware it terminates at Kettle Falls, and you will need to return the same way you arrived. The purple trail from Kettle Falls to International Falls is closed.
At this time unsafe ice conditions exist crossing Rainy Lake.
Snowmobile Trails:
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Not Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Not Open
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Not Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Open & Groomed
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Not Open
Ice Roads:
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Open to Black Bay Ski Trail
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - Not Open
Ski Trails:
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open not packed or tracked
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open, packed
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open, not Packed or Tracked
Snowshoe Trails:
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:
- Sledding Hill - Not Open
- Ice Rink - Not Open
Please visit https://www.nps.gov/.../winter-ice-and-trail-conditions.htm for current conditions.