Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross: As you can see, though it is cold and we are behind on snow for the year, we still run into ice conditions that don't allow us to extend the ice roads beyond what we have open.
We are constantly out through the week either grooming, checking ice conditions, or both. We recognize the benefit the trails and ice roads provide to locals, visitors, and gateway businesses.
My main objective with the crew is that we establish the trails and roads in a safe manner that assures everyone - staff, residents, and visitors - makes it home safely at the end of the day.
Snowmobile Trails
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Open & groomed
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Open and Groomed
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Not Open
Ice Roads
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Open to 100 yards from Black Bay Ski Trail and slightly north towards Rainy Lake city.
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Open over to sledding hill on Sphunge Island
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - Not Open
Ski Trails
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open novice loop packed and tracked, other loops packed
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open, not Packed or Tracked
Snowshoe Trails
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:
- Sledding Hill - Open
- Ice Rink - Not Open