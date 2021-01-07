Trail report

Snowmobile Trails

  • International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Not Open
  • Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
  • Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Not Open
  • Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Not Open
  • Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Not Open
  • East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Not Open

Ice Roads

  • Rainy Lake Ice Road – Not Open
  • Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
  • Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Not Open
  • Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - Not Open

Ski Trails

Kabetogama Area:

  • Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, packed and tracked

Rainy Lake Area:

  • Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
  • Black Bay Ski Trail – Open, novice loop packed and tracked, other loops packed
  • Tilson Connector Trail – Open, not packed or tracked

Parkwide:

  • KabAsh Trail – Open, not Packed or Tracked

Snowshoe Trails

Rainy Lake Area:

  • Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
  • Oberholtzer Trail – Open
  • Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open

Ash River Area:

  • Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
  • Sullivan Bay Trail – Open

Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:

  • Sledding Hill - Not Open
  • Ice Rink - Not Open

Reminder: Wheeled vehicles - trucks/cars, ATVs, UTVs, etc. - though allowed on the frozen lake surfaces of Kab and Rainy, are not allowed to use land portages within the park and should not follow the groomed snowmobile trails on the frozen lakes.

