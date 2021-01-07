Snowmobile Trails
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Not Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Not Open
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Not Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Not Open
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Not Open
Ice Roads
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Not Open
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - Not Open
Ski Trails
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open, novice loop packed and tracked, other loops packed
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open, not packed or tracked
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open, not Packed or Tracked
Snowshoe Trails
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:
- Sledding Hill - Not Open
- Ice Rink - Not Open
Reminder: Wheeled vehicles - trucks/cars, ATVs, UTVs, etc. - though allowed on the frozen lake surfaces of Kab and Rainy, are not allowed to use land portages within the park and should not follow the groomed snowmobile trails on the frozen lakes.