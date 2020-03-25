With impending warm weather all snowmobile and ski trails, along with the Kabetogama Lake Ice Road will no longer be maintained within Voyageurs National Park.
Ice conditions will deteriorate soon and standing water and large areas of slush will begin to appear on frozen lake surfaces.
Park trail markers and hazard signs removal will begin in the near future. This action follows state and local club trail maintenance activities. Park staff urge visitors to use caution and travel at your own risk when using ice surfaces within Voyageurs.
The park remains open to visitors, but facilities such as the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and VNP Headquarters have closed indefinitely.
Following guidance from the Department of Interior regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, only mission essential functions will be maintained within the park. In an effort to maximize social distancing, park employees who are able will continue to work remotely over the next two weeks and may be available via email or phone.