Very little snow to work with on the portages and the lake drifts are rock solid, so on trails and off trails are both slower right now.
The Rainy Lake ice road still ends near Rainy Lake City and the Black Bay trailhead.
The Kab ice roads still goes out to Richie Island and the spur out to center reef is open and both are getting a good deal of use even in the cold weather. The ice roads will most likely stay "as is" for the duration of the season.
The pressure ridges are staying put, so that's good but we will continue to monitor.
Ski trails are open.
Snowshoe trails are open.
Here is the official trail report:
Snowmobile Trails
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Open
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Open
Ice Roads
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Open to Rainy Lake city and near the black bay ski trailhead
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Open over to Richie island
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - West spur open, East spur Not open
Ski Trails
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, Packed and tracked
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open
Snowshoe Trails
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area
- Sledding Hill - Open
- Ice Rink - Open