Researchers say wolves show patience, and a lot of waiting - ambush hunting tactics evolved specifically for catching and killing beavers - when they kill beaver.
The tailored behavior is included in a new paper published in the journal "Behavioral Ecology," by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a study of wolves in the greater Voyageurs ecosystem.
The study challenges the classic concept that wolves are not ambush predators.
“It is the first systematic analysis of wolf ambushing behavior, and overturns the traditional notion that wolves rely solely on hunting strategies that involve pursuing, testing, and running down prey,” said Tom Gable, the study's lead-author.
Instead, wolf hunting strategies appear highly-flexible with wolves able to switch between hunting modes depending on the prey they are hunting.
Wolves are arguably the most well-studied large predators in the world, yet new research shows there is still a lot to learn about their hunting tactics, the researchers said in a news release. Typically, wolves hunt large mammals like moose, deer, and bison in packs by outrunning, outlasting, and exhausting their prey. However, throughout the dense boreal forests in North America and Eurasia, during summer wolves often hunt beavers by themselves. But how does a wolf catch a semi-aquatic prey that spends little time on land and never ventures far from the safety of its pond?
“Over a 5-year period, we estimate that our field research team collectively put in over 15,000 person-hours to search nearly 12,000 locations where wolves had spent time," said Sean Johnson-Bice, a co-author of the study. "Through this effort, we ended up documenting 748 locations where wolves waited to ambush beavers but were unsuccessful, and 214 instances where wolves killed beavers. This dedicated fieldwork has provided unprecedented insight into the hunting tactics wolves use in boreal environments.”
Beavers have extremely poor eyesight so they rely primarily on their well-developed sense of smell to detect predators on land—and wolves appear to have learned this through time. Researchers discovered wolves choose ambushing sites within a few feet of where beavers are active on land because wolves have learned beavers cannot visually detect them. However, when doing so, wolves almost always choose ambushing sites that are downwind to avoid being smelled by beavers.
“The results are very clear - 89-94 percent of the ambushing sites were downwind, where beavers were likely unable to smell wolves,” said Gable.
When staking out beavers, wolves appear to also be surprisingly patient, the researchers noted. They spend substantial periods of time waiting next to areas where beavers are active on land, such as near beaver dams and trails.
“Wolves waited an average of four hours during each stakeout," said the study’s second-author Austin Homkes. "But they often waited 8-12 hours or more, and one wolf even waited-in-ambush for 30 hours."
The researchers note that these behaviors were not unique to a few wolves. Instead, wolves from multiple packs across several years used the same ambushing tactics, indicating that this behavior is widespread throughout the greater Voyageurs ecosystem and likely other ecosystems where wolves hunt beavers. Notably, wolves and beavers co-occur across much of the northern hemisphere so the implications have wide applicability.
“Gathering data to demonstrate how wind direction influences the ambushing behavior of predators has been difficult for animal ecologists,” said co-author Joseph Bump. “Scientists have long-thought that ambush predators are able to strategically choose ambush sites in areas where prey are unable to detect them via scent. Until now though, documenting these hunting tactics in exhaustive detail proved extremely challenging.”
See the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9QppHDdf7o