Steve Windels, Voyageurs National Park’s wildlife biologist, will join Voyageurs National Park Association in a Q&A event Wednesday, but needs your help for the event.
Send VNPA any questions about wildlife at Voyageurs National Park. From wolves, beavers, and moose to the bats, muskrats, and frogs - the park hosts a wide range of species. "What have you and your kids always wanted to know?" asks a news release.
Windels will answer pre-submitted questions from kids and families during the live event and will respond to audience questions as time allows.
Questions can be sent to vnpa@voyageurs.org or via message on Facebook or Instagram.
Windels has worked at Voyageurs since 2003. He manages a complex and comprehensive wildlife management and research program at Voyageurs.
VNPA was founded in 1965 and is the official charitable partner of Voyageurs National Park. Led by a group of passionate community leaders, Voyageurs National Park Association’s mission is “to connect people to Voyageurs National Park, enhance the visitor experience, and protect the park for present and future generations.” VNPA accomplishes this by advocating for the park’s protection, raising funds for environmental stewardship, and increasing community engagement by hosting education and outreach events.