Voyageurs National Park staff would like to remind visitors that overnight tent camping reservations and houseboat permits for the 2021 summer season will become available at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Park staff encourage visitors who wish to stay overnight in the park to make a reservation as soon as they know their plans. Visitors may make reservations by going online at www.recreation.gov or by calling the National Call Center at (877) 444-6777.
Follow Voyageurs National Park on Facebook for important camping information, and visit the park’s website for these additional sources:
Overnight tent campers may find information and policies at the following link -- https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/tent-camping.htm
Instructions for making a campsite reservation can be found here -- https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/making-a-tent-campsite-reservation.htm
Houseboat visitors may find a summary of information and policies here -- http://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/houseboating.htm
Instructions for making a houseboat reservation can be found here -- https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/making-a-houseboat-reservation.htm
All income generated from overnight fees stays at Voyageurs National Park. These fees are used for site cleaning and maintenance, and to the improve amenities at the sites, which include tent pads, docks, bear-proof food lockers, picnic tables, fire rings, and mooring posts.