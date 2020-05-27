Voyageurs National Park is increasing recreational access, following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities,
The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Saturday, Voyageurs National Park will reopen access to:
- Kettle Falls Rental Villas to overnight guests
- Recreational equipment rental in the Kettle Falls area
- Trading Post sales outlet
- Ferry service to the Kettle Falls area by the concessionaire
Monday, in conjunction with state guidance, take-out food service will be available with limited menu options, and barroom service will follow Minnesota guidelines. Hours of operation will be limited, call Kettle Falls Hotel for details (218) 240-1724 or (218) 240-1726.
Portage service and marina fuel service continues to be available in the Kettle Falls area.
In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees and the public, the park has modified the following operations through the 2020 season:
- Kettle Falls Hotel rooms will be closed
- Walleye filleting and preparing in the restaurant will not be offered
- Music events will not be scheduled through the summer
Voyageurs staff will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.
"We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers," said a news release.
While this area is accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Virtual tours of Voyageurs are available online for anyone who is at home or not traveling at this time. Please see the videos produced in partnership with the Voyageurs National Park Association at https://vimeo.com/user34378905.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website at www.nps.gov/voya and www.Voyageurs.org/visitorinfo and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.