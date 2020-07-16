Voyageurs National Park will increase opportunities for camping Friday.
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Voyageurs National Park will reopen access to campgrounds and group sites in the park.
The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Friday, access opens to:
- King Williams Narrows Campground – all sites will be open for reservations
- Mukooda Campground – all sites will be open for reservations
- Group Campsites are available for reservations for organized groups.
"At Voyageurs, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored," said a news release. "We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers."
While this area is accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice 'Leave No Trace' principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Virtual tours of Voyageurs are available online for anyone who is at home or not traveling at this time. Please see the videos produced in partnership with the Voyageurs National Park Association at https://vimeo.com/user34378905.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website at www.nps.gov/voya and www.Voyageurs.org/visitorinfo and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.