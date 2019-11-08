Voyageurs National Park staff remind visitors that overnight tent camping and houseboat reservations for the 2020 season will become available at 9 a.m. Nov. 15.
Park staff encourage visitors who wish to stay overnight in the park to make a reservation as soon as they know their plans. Visitors may make reservations by going online at www.recreation.gov or by calling the National Call Center at (877) 444-6777.
- Overnight tent campers may find information and policies at https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/tent-camping.htm Instructions for making a campsite reservation can be found at https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/making-a-tent-campsite-reservation.htm
- Houseboat visitors may find a summary of information and policies at http://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/houseboating.htm Instructions for making a houseboat reservation can be found at https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/making-a-houseboat-reservation.htm
All income generated from overnight fees stays at Voyageurs National Park. These fees are used for the improvement of amenities at the sites, which include tent pads, docks, bear-proof food lockers, picnic tables, fire rings, mooring posts and site cleaning.
