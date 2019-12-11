The National Park Service wants input into tour boat operations in an effort to assist in developing options for tour operations at Voyageurs National Park.
"The input will be used to aide in development of management options for future potential operations of this public service," said a news release.
Through the public scoping opportunity the park is primarily seeking input related to the following questions:
- Have you been on a boat tour at Voyageurs National Park?
- If so, would you consider going on a boat tour again?
- What do you like about the boat tours that you have been on?
- What do you want to see improve on the boat tours?
- If you have not been on a Voyageurs National Park boat tour, please share why. Examples of reasons may include having not been to the park, cost-prohibitive, No interest, did not know Voyageurs offers boat tours.
- What other comments might you have related to the current and future operation of tour boats within the park?
About VNP
Voyageurs National Park encompasses 218,000 acres, 40 percent - 84,000 acres - of which is comprised of water. The park has more than 655 miles of undeveloped shoreline, and more than 500 islands. The primary large lakes of the park include the United States portions of Rainy, Namakan, and Sand Point Lakes, and all of Kabetogama Lake. Additionally, the northern shore of Crane Lake forms a portion of the park boundary.
Watercraft travel is a primary method for exploring the park. Many visitors coming to the park may not have access to watercraft, making tour boat operations essential to providing an opportunity for people to connect to the natural and cultural resources of the park.
The National Park Service now operates two tour boat opportunities within the park: one out of the Rainy Lake Visitor Center, located 15 miles east of International Falls; the other from the Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center, in the community of Kabetogama. Boat tours typically begin in mid-June and operate through the end of September.
The Rainy Lake tours are provided from the 45 passenger Voyageur tour boat, that offers a 2.5 hour Grand Tour, and a two hour Life on the Lake Tour. More information on these tours can be found at https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/rainy-lake-area-programs-and-tours.htm
The Kabetogama Lake and Namakan Basin tours are provided from an 18 passenger pontoon. Tours from this area include the 5.5 hour Kettle Falls Cruise, and a 1.5 hour Ellsworth Rock Garden Cruise. More information is at https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/kabetogama-lake-area-programs-and-tours.htm
Additionally, both tour boats are available for charter opportunities when staffing and boat availability allow.