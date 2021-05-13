Voyageurs National Park staff announce summer hours of operation for the park’s three visitor centers and Kettle Falls Hotel.
The Rainy Lake Visitor Center, off Highway 11 east, hours of operation are:
- now through May 23- Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 28 through Sept. 25 - seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center hours of operation are:
- May 30 through Sept. 19 - Sunday through Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ash River Visitor Center hours of operation are:
- June 2 through Sept. 25 - Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kettle Falls Hotel - Friday through September
- Restaurant operations will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily but will have capacity limited to 25 percent in a federal building
- Bar operations will be open from 11 a.m. to sunset but will have capacity limited to 25 percent in a federal building
- Hotel rooms and Villas are available for overnight stays
- Portage availability remain open for business
Federal guidance on COVID-19 precautions requires that all people entering federal facilities wear masks and observe social distancing. Some areas may remain closed, such as museums, exhibits, and movie theaters within visitor centers. Each visitor center will have a limited capacity calculated by building square footage and will be posted at the front entrance. Gift shop sales will be available both at Kettle Falls and at all three visitor centers, but restrooms may be limited to outside comfort stations in some locations.
For a complete list of up-to-date programs go on-line at www.nps.gov/voya. To make a reservation for boat tours go on-line at www.recreation.gov. For all other ranger-led programs visitors should inquire at the visitor center they wish to explore. Call the Rainy Lake Visitor Center at 218-286-5258, Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center at 218-875-2111, and Ash River Visitor Center at 218-374-3221.