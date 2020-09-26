Voyageurs National Park staff will begin work to rehabilitate the overlook at the Kettle Falls Dam this week.
The project will continue through the winter and is scheduled to be completed by spring.
During this construction project the overlook will be closed to the public. The closure area will be clearly defined and visitors should avoid the area.
The rehabilitation project will consist of demolishing the existing overlook and rebuilding a new improved structure that will incorporate accessibility into the viewing platform for visitors. Construction materials will be environmentally friendly and the overall design will fit better with the surroundings.
The project is funded in part by the National Park Service and Voyageurs National Park Association.
Voyageurs National Park Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving as the friends group of Voyageurs National Park. VNPA’s mission is to connect people to Voyageurs National Park, enhance the visitor experience, and protect the park for present and future generations. Since the park’s establishment, VNPA has served as a partner with the National Park Service in empowering park stewards, implementing special projects with financial and volunteer support, and working to preserve the visitor experience and wild nature of the park for future generations. Learn more at voyageurs.org