Thursday
Supt. Bob DeGross: By end of day today the Purple Trail will be staked, the Green Trail is staked the entire distance from IFalls to Crane Lake, and the Chain of Lakes Trail is open but rough with limited snow. Still having challenges getting ice roads in. The ice thickness just isn't there yet.
Just a reminder to be cautious around the overlook at Kettle Falls. Be safe in general.
Snowmobile Trails:
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail) – Open
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail) – Open & Groomed
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail) – Open
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail) – Open
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail) – Open and Groomed
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail) – Not Open
Ice Roads:
- Rainy Lake Ice Road – Open to 100 yards from Black Bay Ski Trail and slightly north towards Rainy Lake city.
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop - Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road – Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads - Not Open
Ski Trails:
Kabetogama Area:
- Echo Bay Ski Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Rec Trail - Open, packed and tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail – Open novice loop packed and tracked
- Tilson Connector Trail – Open, packed and tracked
Parkwide:
- KabAsh Trail – Open, not Packed or Tracked
Snowshoe Trails:
Rainy Lake Area:
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail – Open
- Oberholtzer Trail – Open
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail – Open
Ash River Area:
- Blind Ash Bay Trail – Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail – Open
Kabetogama Lake Recreation Area:
- Sledding Hill - Not Open
- Ice Rink - Not Open