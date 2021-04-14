The first-ever camera-collar footage from a wild wolf was released Wednesday on Voyageurs Wolf Project social media.
The footage was captured last year and shows the world through a wolf’s perspective for the first time, said Tom Gable, the project’s leader said.
It is be available on the Voyageur Wolf Project’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.
“What is particularly fascinating is that this collared wolf — V089, a lone wolf — knew how to hunt and catch fish,” Gable said in a statement. “In the footage, the wolf can be seen eating three different fish. Up to this point, we had only documented wolves from a single pack — the Bowman Bay Pack — hunting and killing fish at a small creek. However, this footage clearly demonstrates that other wolves in our area know how to hunt fish as well. This revelation provides insight into how unique predation behaviors start, are learned, and persist in wolf populations!
The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park that aims to understand the ecology of wolves in the local ecosystem. Gable has been studying wolves in the greater Voyageurs ecosystem since 2014. Through GPS tracking, the Voyageurs Wolf Project is gaining a comprehensive understanding of wolves’ predation behavior in the summer and its subsequent influence on pup survival.
The groundwork for the Voyageurs Wolf Project began in 2012, when Voyageurs National Park biologists began to monitor the wolf population, following delisting as a federally protected species. Gable took part in that student, and later began the Voyageurs Wolf Project.