Tim Watson will for the fourth year ride to fight ALS in the Black Woods Blizzard Tour, a three-day snowmobile ride and fundraiser for the ALS Association, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota Chapter.
In its 21st year, the tour that runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 has raised more than $10 million since it began.
And, it's already half way toward its $1 million goal for this year's ride.
An avid snowmobiler, Watson got involved in the ride when he saw the impact ALS had on several friends and their families.
"I saw the realities of the disease, and I thought it was time I quit procrastinating and do it before I get too old," the Kabetogama man said. "And now, it's turned into a passion."
Money is raised by making donations in the name of individual riders. Go to the website of the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour Never Surrender website at https://www.neversurrenderinc.org/site/TR?pg=pfind&fr_id=1040, look for Watson's name or the name of another rider to make a donation.
The tour takes riders to Tower, Ely, Two Harbors and back to Duluth.
The money raised goes for research and for many types of equipment, not covered by insurance, to give people afflicted with ALS in an effort to provide a better and more comfortable life while suffering with ALS, added Watson.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, said the ride's website. ALS usually strikes people between the ages of 40-70, but it can strike anyone at any time. Although there is no cure or treatment yet, advances in scientific research have made significant progress in understanding what causes ALS.
"Their work is not yet done. We are united in our quest to end ALS," said the website.