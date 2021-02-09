Cold, well, not just cold, but extreme cold temperatures, like those that have settled into and stayed in Borderland and the rest of the region, make everything, even the routine difficult.
From starting cold vehicle engines to encouraging dogs to do their business, everything outdoors is made more difficult. Sure, we all persevere, and often with that Minnesota sense of grit, as our U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar might say. Note definition of persevere: continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty or with little or no prospect of success.
Meanwhile, those difficulties cause by the cold become evident for anyone who experiences an outdoor-related failure of some sort, regardless of whether (or should it be weather in this case?) it is caused by the cold.
And then there's the human factor: Working outside grows more difficult as fingers numb, eyelashes freeze, and frostbite and hypothermia begin nipping at noses and toes.
International Falls Public Works crew staff were reminded of the difficulties caused by brutal temperatures Sunday as they worked to repair a water main break on 11th Street between Ninth and 10th avenues.
Actual temperatures dipped to nearly 30 degrees below zero - depending on which thermometer you were looking at - while wind-chill factors dropped the temp to -50 degrees in the Icebox of the Nation. The break created icy conditions in subzero temperatures and traffic was rerouted for several hours.
"The equipment and tools do not work well and everything takes longer," summed up Ted Brokaw, International Falls Public Works director, in describing the effect of the extreme cold.
"Infrastructure repairs in weather like we are currently having affects everything we do from shutting down the section of the water main that needs repair to the storm sewer being froze up and the water has no place to go but everywhere you don’t want it to go," he said.
And while Brokaw said he's sure frost was a factor in Sunday's break, he added that the frost is only about 4-feet deep in the ground, leading him to attribute the break to the need to replace, more than repair, the water main.
Cold effects
But the cold temperatures add challenges to every step in the repair process, he said.
"Normally we can get a water main shut down within a half hour, but when you add in that the gate valve has 6-feet to 8-feet of frozen sand and ice in it, we need to use a steamer to melt the ice just so we can get a valve key on the valve to be able to turn the water main off," he said.
He said crew members had to take the steamer back to the garage three times to be able to get it operating correctly. "The steamer normally takes 45 minutes to heat up so everything takes longer," he said.
Locating the break is also no easy feat because of the cold.
"Just finding the location of the leak on the main is a struggle with the frost, since the water can easily run under the frost and come up on the road 30 feet from where the leak is actually at; then digging through 4 feet of frost takes a lot of time using an excavator with a jack hammer to break it up, and a backhoe to dig the pieces out and load them in a truck."
After the leak is found, a repair band might be the fix, or replacement of a section of pipe might be needed, depending on the nature of the leak, he said.
"You can have a perfect crack that goes all the way around the pipe, a hole that comes out the side of the pipe, pipe can also split lengthwise down the pipe, or you can get many little pin holes on the bottom of the pipe, just to name a few ways a water main can start leaking," Brokaw described.
The repair is not the end, as new material must then be hauled in to fill around the pipe, and Brokaw said that raises material that needs to be graded and pushed onto the valve that was thawed or shut off.
"But that is now froze again so you need to get the steamer back out again to battle more ice, turn the valves back on slowly and try to bleed air off the line as you fill it back up so it doesn’t cause water hammer and cause another leak," he said.
On a good day, repairs require Public Works crews to operate big machinery and deal with other elements of risk in their jobs, Brokaw said. The cold just adds to it.
"I want to thank my staff for braving the elements and working in unforgiving weather to make sure that people had their water back on as quickly and safely as possible," he said. "Working on this stuff is dangerous enough, but when you add in the cold temperatures, ice, water, traffic and frozen material we sometimes take for granted what they endure to keep things flowing in the pipes and not on the ground."
What's to come?
Meanwhile, the temperature dropped to -36 at International Falls on Monday morning, and wind chills registered lower than -50.
The National Weather Service in Duluth notes there will be little relief from the frigid temperatures and wind chills this week as arctic air lingers across the northland. Temperatures will largely remain below zero and wind chills far below that until the weekend.