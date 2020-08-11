The reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most people’s lives and many people’s work.
It’s no different for staff with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources local wildlife and fisheries offices.
DNR International Falls Area Wildlife Supervisor Larry Petersen and Fisheries Supervisor Kevin Peterson discussed on the telephone from their homes how the pandemic, and the layers of approvals put in place for staff safety, have held up a few surveys annually conducted and posed challenges in other ways, including how to engage the public in discussions about topics that can affect their recreation.
Both said they feel fortunate technology has advanced to the point that they, and many others can do a fair amount of work from home. And each said they enjoy a different view out the window from their work stations at home.
Petersen said, like many new to working at home, he’s discovered things about his pets, including that his orange cat is a “hungry, nasty pest.”
“Overall, it’s working OK,” he said of his working situation. “But it can’t be ideal.”
Just getting approval to enter their offices to retrieve needed items — as well as to conduct just about all activities normally conducted — brings on more challenges, both said.
All activities by staff are evaluated to determine what can be done safety, and once vetted through the system, certain people are approved to do certain jobs outside their homes.
For example, both men noted that many surveys they conduct involving wildlife and fish are time sensitive in two ways: the activity being surveyed only happens at a certain time every year, and data is best when its collected at the same time every year.
“This year will go down in the data books: There will be an asterisk for ever more,” Peterson said.
Fisheries
Peterson said Fisheries Office staff received a huge number of inquiries this spring seeking information on area lakes and streams. While that’s tapered off a bit, he said he believes restrictions on travel had many people thinking about recreating closer to home, and some had more time on their hands.
Fishing license sales have been up since the May fishing opener, he added. “And we’ve noticed a pretty big increase on area lakes,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do the creel survey this summer, so we can’t document that use, but based on casual observation everything indicates increased use.”
Annual creel surveys on Rainy Lake are unable to be conducted because of budget constraints, and its an expensive undertaking, Peterson added. However, one is planned for every four years, and is scheduled for 2021, but that, too, could change.
“We don’t want to put creel clerks in an unsafe situation as they contact anglers,” Peterson said. “Everything has changed.”
And even though fishing license sales are up this year, he said the pandemic has caused vast uncertainty about next year’s budget.
Now, anything done in the field must be done differently and following state and federal guidelines about social distancing. Some field work is getting done, but not as much in a typical year, he said.
Meanwhile, sampling on Rainy and Kabetogama lakes is some of the most important work his office does, he said, so it was made a top priority. A few things weren’t accomplished early on in the pandemic because protocols and guidelines were still be established. Among those things were no sampling in the Rat Root River, and no sampling Black Bay for crappies, like typical is done in the spring.
And he said he was happy brook trout and brown trout were allowed to be stocked in the Lost River, Ash River, Long Creek and Kinmount Creek, but that took special approval.
No eggs were harvested, so no walleye fry are available to stock in area lakes, he said. Missing one year shouldn’t impact the fish population, but the big question mark hangs over what will be allowed to happen next year.
Staff completed the annual shoreline seining on Rainy and Kabetogama lakes — the first chance to evaluate walleye and yellow crappie year class, but he said several surveys on smaller lakes across the work area had to be dropped. That will be done several more times, he said.
Small netting is also on the plans, unless the pandemic situation changes, he said.
“The annual small netting we do on Rainy and Kabetogama is our best tool to really monitor the fish population,” he said. “We’ve been dong that in the same way since 1983. So that’s a really robust data set and we’re making plans to try to accomplish that this fall.”
Peterson staff are trying to do the high priority work.
“One of things I’ve learned is not to get too attached to plans and not to plan far ahead,” he said.
Wildlife
Petersen pointed to the sharp tail grouse survey, conducted in the spring documenting the number of males “dancing” at traditional mating grounds, and drawing females. “By the time we got the approval to do it, it was too late in the year,” he said.
However, he said much of the annual ruffed grouse survey, which counts the grouse by the drumming sounds heard during mating season, was nearly completed by volunteers and other entities who participate.
Surveys, he said, are an index of a population trend, and the more frequent they are done, the more accurate the assessment can be made if the trend is an increase or decrease.
Any activity that requires more than one person in a close situation require more vetting for approval by the agency, he said
Meanwhile, a big part of the DNR’s role involves personal contact with the public, via stop-ins at the office and telephone calls. Now, he said he’s hearing from the public in an indirect way by calling back messages left on a voice mail.
Public input
Both supervisors are facing upcoming challenges in gathering input from the public.
For Petersen, the annual deer management meetings held in August will be offered Tuesday in a statewide online presentation. To find out more see https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/news/2020/07/16/dnr-hosts-virtual-open-house-conversations-about-deer
“We will not have that local flavor,” he said. “We lose that direct connection. As good as technology is, it will not replace that in-person. That’s an important part of what we do and that’s missing and will stay missing for a while.”
In addition, he said protocol for the annual fall fur-bearer registration day is still being determined. Normally, trappers bring their furs to the office, which is not closed, to be registered by staff.
Peterson is also working out the details to take angler input on a proposal to change blue gill regulations on Elephant and Blackduck lakes.
“It’s a big part of our job,” Peterson said of public engagement.