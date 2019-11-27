International Voyageur Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler, Nov. 24: It’s getting to be that time of year again; what all snowmobilers have been waiting for. Let’s hope it’s better than last year. All snowmobile trails open Dec. 1. Our club members will start clearing trails Dec. 7, so if you need something to do that day we will leave Rainy Lake One Stop at 9 a.m. and start clearing the Hagerman Trail and areas around Ranier. Hopefully we’ll have some cold weather to stiffen up the trails and then some snow. Also remember that the Blue Ox Trail will be shut down to all ATV,s. Hope everyone has a fun and safe winter. http://www.ridetheborders.com/
Polar Polers Ski Club
Nov. 24: There’s just enough snow to use your old classic skis on Tilson Creek Ski trails! You will scrape rocks, but the skiing is fine. We haven’t groomed, but have ski tracked the Green, Orange, and Yellow trails. Find more information on the club’s Facebook page.
Voyageurs National Park
Nov. 12: The park currently urges visitors to stay off the ice at this time, even when lake shores and bays appear to be completely frozen over. Though ice may appear safe and inviting, ice thickness and quality currently vary widely. Traveling on thin ice is extremely dangerous. Be safe, Don’t go out on the ice this time of year.
As conditions improve, the park will update https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/winter-ice-and-trail-conditions.htm with new information about trails and ice conditions.
Check back or view VNP’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date conditions. Voyageurs National Park Facebook page is a public page: users do not need to have an account to access and view postings.