Borderland has long been the site of various research projects by state and federal agencies.
Because much of the research is conducted in remote and isolated areas, the activities aimed at learning more about the topic often go unseen by the public, creating a bit of mystery about it.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project and its leader Tom Gable have brought research on one of Minnesota's most iconic wild species to light through its Facebook page that now has a growing following of 30,000, and by public presentations.
The first presentation about the project in International Falls is scheduled for Monday at the AmericInn in International Falls and is hosted by Voyageurs National Park Association.
Gable said the presentation will offer an inside look at the project.
Christina Hausman Rhode, VNPA executive director, said “Voyageurs National Park Association is working to expand community engagement with the park including program opportunities like this that connect the public to the science, research and management taking place in Voyageurs 'behind the scenes.'"
The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park that aims to understand the ecology of wolves in the local ecosystem. Gable, a doctoral student at the University of Minnesota, has been studying wolves in the greater Voyageurs ecosystem since 2014.
Monday's presentation will present stories and data from the field along with rare video footage. Gable said Monday's presentation should be fun, offering "really cool videos," some of which have not been presented on the Facebook page. He said the presentation will be for anyone - kids, adults, anyone with an interest in the topic.
A priority of the project is to make the research accessible. "Scientists sometimes don't do a good job making it relatable, interesting, accessible," he said.
Through GPS tracking, the Voyageurs Wolf Project is gaining a comprehensive understanding of wolves’ predation behavior in the summer and its subsequent influence on pup survival. The project has since gathered detailed information on the predation behavior and reproductive ecology of wolves in the summer. More information about the Voyageurs Wolf Project can be found at https://www.voyageurswolfproject.org.
Initial research has been deemed “a breakthrough” by international wolf experts, as this work provides critical information for the conservation and management of wolf populations.
Gable said preliminary findings revealed that wolves "fish," which is fun to watch and shows that wolves are good at finding food. He said video taken this summer, and not shared before, show wolves eating blueberries.
The project is also adding to the understanding of wolf-beaver interactions, and how wolves "ambush" beaver, he said, adding that a webinar in coordination with the International Wolf Center provided details.
The research considers what strategies wolves use to ambush beaver; where wolves choose to "wait" for beaver, which is more complicated than just waiting; and whether wolves are adapting hunting strategies.
The project has identified 750 instances when wolves have bedded down to ambush beaver.
"When we publish in the next year, this will be the first study to ever systematically analyze the behavior of ambush by wolves," Gable said. "Until now, it's been anecdotal."
The presentation should also dispel misconceptions about the project, he said. Some may believe the project is an attempt to advocate for protection of wolves, or some other agenda. Not true, he said.
"For us, it's understanding the ecology," he said of the researches involved. "It's not for any political purpose or cause, other than to gain more knowledge. Because people don't understand what the project is about, they feel we are biased or covering up the truth. (The presentation) allows us to change that misconception. We are not trying to hide anything. Social media is also helping."
The project does not attempt to decide how wolves should be managed, he said. "That is something that must be answered by society as a whole."
"We can provide scientific information about wolves," he said, later adding, "It's not our role to get involved in state management."
Meanwhile, he said the project involves 94 individual landowners, who own more than 12,000 acres, and have access to the data, maps and photos so they can know more about the project and wildlife it involves.
And, he said, he hopes the project can continue indefinitely, but that will take long-term funding.
Scientifically, he said the best ecological research on carnivores needs longer data, and the project is helping to show Voyageurs National Park as the special place it is.
"The project involves cutting-edge science, fun outreach, and benefits the scientific community and the public as well," Gable said.