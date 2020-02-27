While the winter severity index for Bordreland is considered average, snow depth and crust remains a concern for deer, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI for the International Falls area was measured Thursday at 85 — average for this time of year. It was 77 last year at this date, and 86 two years ago.
Borderland’s harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 147 on this date, Petersen noted.
The snow remains deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 17 to 24 inches in the International Falls vicinity. On average, the area has about 16 inches by this date.
“The deeper snow continues to be a concern for deer as winter progresses,” Petersen told The Journal. “As snow melts and freezes, a crust can be formed that can support predators but not deer. These conditions, especially if prolonged, can be an additional concern.”
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
The winter severity index is a standardized number resource managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/statistics.html