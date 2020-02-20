The winter severity index for the International Falls area was at 85 on Thursday, exceeding the past two years’ measure, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI was 66 last year at this date, and 76 two years ago, he said.
The average WSI for this date is about 76; Borderland’s harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 137 on this date.
The snow remains deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 18-24 inches in the International Falls vicinity, he reports. On average the area has about 16 inches on this date. The deeper snow continues to be a concern for deer as winter progresses, he said.
The winter severity index is a standardized number resource managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website:
Petersen notes the department is now in the process of resetting deer population goals for several permit areas, including the two within Koochiching County.
A workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Rainy River Community College. More information about the goal-setting can be found at: