The winter severity index was 48 in the International Falls area Tuesday.
Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area resource manager, reported the WSI was 26 last year at the same time, and 36 two years ago.
The average WSI for this date is about 49. Borderland’s harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 100 on this date.
Petersen notes the snow is now deeper than normal for this time of year, and ranges from 18 to 24 inches in the International Falls vicinity.
“On average we have about 15 inches by this date,” he said. “While the index is at average, the deeper snow continues to be a concern for deer as winter progresses.”
The winter severity index is a standardized number we use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/statistics.html