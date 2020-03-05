The winter severity index for the International Falls area Thursday was 105, surpassing the average mark, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI was 90 last year at this dare, and 95 two years ago.
The average WSI for this date is about 93. Borderland’s harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 159 on this date, he said.
The snow remains deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 17 to 24 inches in the International Falls vicinity. On average we have about 16 inches by this date.
“Also, this is the average peak snow-depth day,” Petersen said. “Hereafter the average snow depth declines. The snow conditions continue to be a concern for deer survival as winter progresses. As snow melts and freezes a crust can be formed that can support predators but not deer.”
The winter severity index is a standardized number resource managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website: