The winter severity index for the International Falls area was at 126 on Thursday, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI was 113 last year at this date, and 113 two years ago, he noted.
The average WSI for this date is about 113. Borderland's harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 186 on this date, Petersen recalled.
The snow remains deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 13 to 15 inches in the International Falls vicinity. On average the area has about 12 inches by this date.
"Now that the snow is less than the 15 inch threshold, there will be no more snow points added – unless we get a significant snowfall that raises it above 15 inches again," Petersen said. "As the snow melts deer should become more mobile and start returning to their summer range."
The winter severity index is a standardized number resources managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website: