The winter severity index for the International Falls area Tuesday measured 42 - twice what it was last year at this time - but just one point above average.
The WSI is a standardized number resource managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Falls area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI is is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30, or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
Petersen reports the WSI each week to The Journal to help people follow the severity of the winter on area deer.
The WSI measured 20 at this date last year, Petersen reported, noting the WSI was 22 at the same time two years ago.
The average WSI for this date is about 41, he said. The harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 87 on this date.
The snow is now deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 18 to 24 inches in the International Falls vicinity.
"On average we have about 14 inches by this date," Petersen said. "While the index is at average, the deeper snow is a concern for deer as winter progresses. Most deer should be on their winter range. This may be part of their summer range or an entirely different area, sometimes many miles away."
Winter severity data is available from the DNR from 1966 to present. Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/statistics.html.
Deer workshops
Meanwhile, Petersen reminds people who would like to participate the in two upcoming workshops where the deer population goal-setting process will begin should link to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/population.html.
The first workshop is set for Wednesday, and the second for Feb. 27 for the the Agassiz-Littlefork goal block (Deer Permits Areas 101, 103, 105, 108, 110 and 111). Both meetings will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rainy River Community College in International Falls.
For those not able to travel to International Falls, two satellite workshop locations are offered at the same time and date: Big Bog State Recreation Area, 55716 Highway 72 NE, Waskish; DNR Warroad Area Office, 804 Cherne Dr. NW.
At the first workshop, participants will work in small groups to identify key issues of interest and priorities to guide management of the deer population. At the second workshop, participants will discuss solutions to the issues brought forward in the first workshop and create recommendations for the deer populations in those blocks.
The DNR sets deer population goals – how much of an increase or decrease is desired in a deer population in a particular deer permit area – as part of managing the state’s wild deer herd. Deer population goals will be updated on a staggered basis in 14 regional goal-setting blocks that are made of multiple deer permit areas. The population goals established in this process will provide direction for management over 10 years, with a midpoint review every five years.
The goal-setting process will take four years to complete statewide, with several geographic blocks addressed each year. This year focuses on blocks in the northwestern and western parts of the state. Complete details, including the dates and locations of the workshops, are listed on the goal-setting webpage.