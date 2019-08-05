“We give thanks for this beautiful day, for remembering loved ones, and sending loved ones home,” said Pat Bjorum before the release of 300 monarch butterflies, symbolizing life and the passing of loved ones.
Bjorum serves as hospice chaplain and opened the Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice 14th annual butterfly release Sunday.
The event, which drew about 70 people to the AmericInn garden, acknowledges the symbolism between the release of the butterflies flying away and loved ones passing.
The afternoon included live music, poetry readings and the readings of names of loved ones.
Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice is dedicated to supporting patients and their families through the difficult process of coping with a terminal illness.
Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Polly Bjorkquist welcomed the group, saying “we are helping everybody along in their grief journey, so thank you for that and thank you for coming.”
Families were encouraged to either release their butterflies while the name of their loved one was read among the names of 114 people who were honored or memorialized, or all together while a song was performed.
As many of the butterflies were released, the band, “Lucky Dogs,” performed what seemed to be a fitting song, “I’ll Fly Away,” which included the lyrics, “Some glad morning when this life is over, I’ll fly away, to go home on God’s celestial shore, I’ll fly away.”
The butterflies were stored in folded papers and passed out by volunteers. Attendees were able to open the paper and to release the butterfly when desired. The butterflies were provided by Butterfly Memories, a company in Isanti.
Participants sponsored a butterfly for $20, with proceeds from the butterfly sales going directly to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice. Organizers said all donations will stay in Koochiching County.