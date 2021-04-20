International Falls Fire Department
Light fire: Firefighters responded April 15 to a fire at an outdoor light at Freedom, 1100 Third Ave. The fire was extinguished and damaged contained to the light.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Corinne Gibeau reported the door was forced open to a house on property she owns on County Road 5. Gibeau reported the following items were taken: single shot break open 12 gauge shotgun and single shot break open 410 shotgun, values of which are unknown; 500 pound Warn winch valued at $129; and a 2,000 pound Warn winch of unknown value.