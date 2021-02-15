South Dakota, police are investigating the murder of a former International Falls woman.
Reta McGovern, 82, was found dead at her Rapid City home Wednesday, confirm her relatives in the Falls.
Police are saying little about her death in South Dakota news reports, as they search for leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411, said news reports.
News reports say police have decline to say whether McGovern died from her wound or if she had other injuries, or if there were signs of forced entry.
McGovern was born and raised in International Falls. The former Reta Misner graduated from Falls High School in 1956.