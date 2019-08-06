International Falls Fire Department
Grass fire: Firefighters late Monday spent about 40 minutes extinguishing a grass fire, rapidly moving toward the house at 611 Ninth St. The fire may have started from charcoal in a grill, said the report.
False alarm: The sprinkler system at Menards, 1985 Valley Pine Circle, malfunctioned early Monday morning, causing the department to recharge and drain the system.
Extrication: Firefighters extricated the driver of a vehicle involved in a personal injury accident Friday near 3586 County Road 24. Koochiching County Sheriff's Office also responded, but no further information was available in time for this publication.
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office
Found: A 64-year-old Minneapolis woman was found at about 11 p.m. Saturday after she became lost walking down a snowmobile trail near Kettle Falls at about 3 p.m. She notified the office by phone that she had become lost, and using cellphone GPS coordinates, the office saw that she was in the vicinity of the portage trail between Namakan and Rainy lakes and near the Voyageur snowmobile trail. Voyageur National Park staff was able to reach the area by boat and eventually made contact with the female on foot on the trail system. The unnamed woman was uninjured and escorted back to the Kettle Falls Hotel.