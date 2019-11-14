Police Report
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Off road: Deputies responded Nov. 8 to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 217. The driver, Thomas Knaak, 22, County Road 91, reported he lost control of his vehicle while entering a curve and went into the ditch. His vehicle sustained more than $1,000 damage to the front end. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.
Rollover: Deputies responded Monday to a vehicle rollover on Highway 217. Evan Wimmer, 22, Spruce Street, Littlefork, reported he lost control on the curves and his vehicle rolled and landed in the ditch. His vehicle was heavily damaged and Wimmer suffered a cut to his hand and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.