Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Property damage: Mary M. Boeckermann, 49, Tenth Street, reported Thursday that the door to her residence was damaged when someone apparently tried to kick it in. No damage estimate was included in the report.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 4:31 pm
