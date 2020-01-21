International Falls Fire Department
CO alarm: Chief Adam Mannausau Sunday checked a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on First Avenue East. It was found it to be a false alarm, likely caused by the end of the life of the batteries or the alarm, many of which only last for five years, a department spokesman said.
International Falls Police Department
Injury accident: Driver Crystal D. Wicklund, 44, Second Avenue, International Falls, was taken Jan. 9 by ambulance to Rainy Lake Medical Center hospital following a collision with another vehicle, driven by Larry J. Morin, 41, Ninth Street. Damage to the vehicles exceeding $1,000.