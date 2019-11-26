International Falls Police Department
Robbery: Police are investigating a robbery reported Sunday that is to have involved people who knew one another. The report said the suspect walked up to a woman in her vehicle, held a gun against her head and demanded money. A suspect was taken into custody later, but a gun has not yet been located.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Christopher Klemetsen, County Road 79, Littlefork, reported Nov. 18 that his PlayStation 4, two controllers, and several games were missing from his residence. The total value of the missing items is $950. There was no sign of forced entry and it was reported it could have occurred any time in the last month.
Burglary: Deputies responded Nov. 16 to the Frederick Pihulak residence, County Road 79, Littlefork. The homeowner reported several guns, an ATV, and some other items were missing from the residence. During the investigation, deputies were provided a description of the suspect vehicle along with the name of a possible suspect. Later that evening, KCSO deputies along with International Falls Police officers and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper executed a search warrant at 2805 Pleasant Avenue in International Falls. Several of the reported stolen items were recovered during the search warrant. Two people, both of International Falls, were arrested and booked into the Koochiching County Jail in connection with the burglary. Deputies recovered the ATV the following day at another location.