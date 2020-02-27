International Falls Police Department
Theft: Drew W. Laverdure, 34, 10th Street, reported Tuesday that several items, totaling $3,500, were taken from his garage. Among the items take were assorted tools and tool bag, liquor and cigarettes.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Property damage: Thomas Sims, International Falls, reported Sunday that his snowmobile had broken down on the David Dill/Arrowhead State Trail, just off the Blue Ox Trail. Sims reported that when he returned to tow his sled, he found someone had cut the throttle cable and tipped the sled on its side. No damage estimate provided at the time of the report.