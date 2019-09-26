Police Report
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Jeremy Foreseen, County Road 26, Northome, reported Sept. 19 that a work trailer belonging to Foreseen Logging had been entered while it was parked at a logging site on the Flowing Well Trail and items totaling $3,490 were taken. Several items were missing: Honda generator valued at $3,000; two extension cords valued at $100; 16-pound maul hammer valued at $50; Makita angle grinder valued at $60; electrical tool box with tools and fittings valued at $250; and brake cleaner/starting fluid cans valued at $30. Foreseen noted the lock was missing off the trailer and there was no apparent damage to the trailer.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office
Found: Kenneth Wright, 68, Cambridge, and another man were located at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning after he and his friend left their campsite in the area of Sheep Ranch Road and Fawn Creek Road at 3 p.m. Wednesday on separate ATVs. Deputies and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad searched and found the men in good health.