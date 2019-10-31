Police Report
International Falls Fire & Rescue
Chip fire: Firefighters extinguished a fire Oct. 26 in the Packaging Corporation of America’s chip pile, Highway 11, where they spent about one hour.
International Falls Fire Department
Property damage: A vehicle driven Oct. 25 by Kevin L. Adee, 59, County Road 24, backed into a vehicle owned by Stephan L. J. Grover, 36, 11th Street, parked at 1019 Fifth St.
Hit-and-run: Dana M. Stenberg, 50, Third Avenue East, reported Oct. 23 that her vehicle was struck and damaged while it may have been parked at the Dollar General Store, 1502 Third Ave.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Fire: Deputies responded Oct. 23 to a report of a structure fire at a residence owned by Fitz Imhoff, County Road 8, Littlefork. The fire was contained to the woodshed and no other buildings were damaged. The fire appeared to have started in the chimney of the woodshed. Littlefork Fire Department responded as well and was able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the damage estimate is unknown at this time.