Police Report
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Fire: Deputies responded Sunday to a structure fire at 1020 Sixth Ave., Littlefork, where the Littlefork Fire Department extinguished the fire, and Ambulance Service also responded. The fire appeared to be contained to the top level of the residence. The cause of the fire appeared to be a lightening strike that also struck a nearby tree. The residence is owned by Quentin Kennedy, Littlefork.
International Falls Police Department
Bike theft: Deanna R. Hanson, 46, Main Avenue, reported Friday that a black bike valued at $100 was taken from her yard.
Bike theft: Ryan C. Noyes, 19, Third Avenue East, reported Sept. 26 that a men’s metallic blue Kent 21 mountain bike, valued at $140, was taken from McDonald’s Restaurant, 1700 Second Ave. W.
Burglary: Ashley K. Lindmark, 36, Main Avenue, reported Sept. 17 that a youth white BMX bicycle with blue lettering valued at $120 was taken from her unlocked and open garage.
Ontario Provincial Police
Bear attack: At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, members of the Kenora Detachment were dispatched to the report of a bear attack on the Rice Lake Road. A 69-year-old male, with non-life threatening injuries who was on route to the hospital, stated he had been attacked by a black bear while walking. A bear was dispatched in the area that was believed to be the bear responsible for the attack. The Ministry of Natural Resources is continuing with the investigation.