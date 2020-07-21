Police Report

International Falls Fire Department
Mutual aid: Firefighters at about 3 p.m. July 16 assisted the Kabetogama Fire Department with a fire at a residence on Gamma Road, where a grill had started a garage on fire, causing damage to the siding and soffit.
Lighting strike: Firefighters at nearly 5 p.m. July 15 responded to a tree struck by lightening very near a deck at a residence on County Road 91. Firefighters checked smoke found in the basement and house, to ensure there was no fire.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Boat trouble: A family having motor trouble on a houseboat July 15 on Rainy Lake ended up with two people swimming for help to Windmill Rock at Brule Narrows. Deputies got all five members to a houseboat site near Anderson Bay Staff from Voyageurs National Park towed the disabled houseboat to the site. No injuries were reported.
International Falls Police Department
Pedestrian struck: Margaret J. Wozniak, 59, Wellsboro, Pa., was airlifted for medical treatment July 6 after she was struck at Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue by a vehicle driven by Gerald L. Urban, 60, address unknown.