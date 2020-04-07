Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Scott Olson, Northome, Minn., reported that someone entered his unlocked garage and stole a Stihl chainsaw valued at $200 and a heavy duty extension cord valued at $100 Investigation remains open pending further information.
International Falls Fire Department
Fire: Michael Morin, County Road 2 South, reported Friday that his truck was on fire. Upon arrival, Morin reported to Deputies that he had gotten his truck stuck in the mud behind his house and when trying to get the vehicle unstuck, he heard a pop in the engine compartment and then the vehicle caught fire. The vehicle was located about 400 yards behind the residence and stuck in the mud, requiring firefighters responding to the scene to use use hoses to get to it to extinguish the flames. The truck was deemed a total loss, but no value was reported at the time. No injuries were reported.