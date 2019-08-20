Police Reports
International Falls Fire Department
Car fire: The department responded Sunday to a car fire, but was called back because the fire was out before arrival.
Truck fire: Firefighters extinguished a truck fire Aug. 14.
Accident: The department was at the scene of an Aug. 15 accident on Highway 53, but was not needed.
Deck fire: Firefighters extinguished a fire Aug. 5 on a deck at 611 Ninth St., which sustained minimal damage. The fire was contained to the deck.
False alarm: The department checked an alarm Aug. 4 at Menards, Valley Pine Circle, which was deemed to be a malfunction.
International Falls Police Department
Bike theft: Amy M. Schull, 30, Riverside Drive, reported Aug. 9 the theft of a bicycle, valued at $150, from Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St.
Theft: Hannah M. VanHale, 17, Eighth Street, reported Aug. 9 that $40 was taken from her purse left in her vehicle while parked at Hardee’s, Highway 11-71.