Police Report

International Falls Fire Department
Fire: Firefighters responded Sunday to a fire in a bathroom at a residence at on Eight Street. The fire had been extinguished prior to the department’s arrival.
Assist: Firefighters controlled traffic and ensured a vehicle didn’t start on fire March 21 while police handled a motor vehicle accident.
Natural gas leak: Firefighters secured the scene March 18 until gas company officials arrived at a residence on County Road 112 where a leak was found in a natural gas line.
International Falls Police Department
Injury accident: Vehicles driven by Cayla M. Rannow, 22, 22nd St. E., and Kelly A. Lalonde, 34, Eighth Street, collided March 25 at 15th Street and First Avenue. Rannow was taken to the hospital by ambulance. No damage estimate was included in the report.