Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest: A traffic stop on Highway east of Northome Saturday revealed that the plates displayed on the vehicle did not match the vehicle registration and the driver did not have a valid license. The driver was taken into custody at the scene. During an inventory of the vehicle, Deputies found several suspicious items as well as a FedEx package belonging to another party, who told deputies the package and the items inside the package had been in a storage unit in Northome. Deputies confirmed that the lock had been removed from the storage unit and several items appeared to be missing. Olson was booked into the Koochiching County Jail in connection with the break -n at the storage unit as well as driving related charges.
Theft: The Northome School reported May 18 that three days earlier someone took two catalytic converters from two of the school’s buses that were parked at the school. The cost to repair the damage to the buses is estimated at $12,000.
Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office
Homicide: Deputies were notified Friday via 911 of an assault occurring at a residence in, Puposky, about 100 miles southwest of International Falls. An autopsy showed the death of Burgess J. Palmore, 53, Bloomington, as homicide. Scott A. Schulman, 21, Bemidji, was arrested at the scene.