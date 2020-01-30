Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Several items were taken from the Jesse Ratham residence, Gheen, after someone broke into the residence. Reported missing Jan. 23 are: 1987 Bayliner boat with trailer and a 75-horsepower Mercury motor valued at $3,500; MTD snowblower valued at $600; miscellaneous hand tools of unknown value; Black Ice portable fish house valued at $300; gold or silver necklace of unknown value.
International Falls Fire Department
Carbon monoxide alarm: Fire Chief Adam Mannausau followed up Tuesday on a CO alarm at a residence on Eighth Avenue.