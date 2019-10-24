Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Theft, recovery, rollover, arrest: Deputies responded Oct. 16 to a report of a vehicle rollover on County Road 6 near Mizpah. Deputies found that the vehicle involved had just been reported to the International Falls Police Department as stolen from a residence in the Falls. The juvenile male driver reported he was uninjured. After confirming the vehicle as stolen, deputies arrested the juvenile driver and transported him to the Koochiching County Law Enforcement Center and he was later transported to a juvenile holding facility. The vehicle was recovered from the scene.