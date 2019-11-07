Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Property damage: A vehicle driven by Joseph R. Krause, 39, 11th Street, backed Tuesday into a vehicle parked on Fifth Street and owned by Micheal P. Morin, 43, Crescent Drive. No damage estimate was included in the report.
Property damage: A vehicle driven by Patricia L. Jackson, 64, County Road 142, backed Tuesday into a vehicle parked on Eighth Street and owned by William S. Boswell, 41, Second Avenue East. No damage estimated was included in the report.
Assault: A person was treated at Rainy Lake Medical Center Sunday after reporting being assaulted at an unknown residence. A suspect was interviewed by police.
Property damage: A vehicle on Highway 11-71 was damaged when eggs were thrown on it Nov. 2. Juvenile suspects were identified.
Theft: Tina M. Wehrenberg, 43, Eighth Street, reported Oct. 31 the theft from Border Bar, 415 Third Ave., of a HumVee mountain bike, with yellow lettering, valued at $300.
Minnesota State Patrol
Roll over: A vehicle driven by Marian Medicine, 78, Fort Frances, left Highway 71 north of Littlefork and rolled into the northbound ditch Tuesday. The report said Medicine suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Property damage: Deputies responded Nov. 1 to a vehicle in the ditch on Aspen Street near Littlefork. Driver Ryan Street, Aspen Street, Littlefork, reported he had struck a vehicle driven by Jaydon Thompson, County Road 112, International Falls. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. No injuries were reported.
Off road: Deputies responded Nov. 1 to a single vehicle accident on County Road 107, where driver Cole Anderson, 17, 14th Street, heading west lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees on the north side of the road. A passenger was treated at the scene for a bloody nose, and another passenger reported no injuries. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.