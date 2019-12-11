Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Off road: Deputies responded Dec. 6 when driver Thomas Weglerz, Farmington Hills, lost control of his vehicle at a curve and left Town Road 342 near Voyageurs National Park Rainy Lake Visitor Center. The vehicle struck a tree at the bottom of the ditch and sustained damage to the front end and passenger side. No injuries were reported; damage was estimated at more than $1,000. The surface of the road was snow and ice covered and appeared to be a contributing factor in the accident.
Fraud: A recent suspected fraud involving an area resident's credit card prompted a reminder by Sheriff Perryn Hedlund: It never hurts to remind people of the dangers of scams, but there are always a few who fall for them. There are so many out there it is impossible to educate the public on every one of them. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.